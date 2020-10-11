‘Akeredolu’s victory defeat of PDP’s stomach infrastructure policy’

The National Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo Governorship Election has described Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory as vindication of APC’s preference for physical infrastructure to the stomach infrastructure of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a congratulatory message to Akeredolu by a member of the Council Osita Okechukwu in Abuja, the council maintained Akeredolu’s victory and that of his counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 Edo Governorship Election have defined the ideological lining of the ruling APC.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwolu, congratulates His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory in the Saturday 10th, October, 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“For us in the APC his victory and that of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, both products of APC in the last four years have in no small measure defined our ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructural development to Stomach Infrastructure as per PDP.”

The council also congratulated the good people of Ondo and Edo for buying into APC’s preference for physical infrastructural development to stomach infrastructure of the PDP.

Expressing satisfaction with outcome of the two gubernatorial elections, the Council maintained the results of the two elections showcase demonstrate Nigerians are gradually coming to terms that physical infrastructure generates prosperity and enduring happiness is more preferable than the PDP hand-out stomach infrastructure.

It said: “For those who because of the collapse of communism assume that there is no difference between the APC and PDP ideologically, Obaseki and Akeredolu’s victories were eye-openers on the emerging ideological difference between the two political parties. PDP is share the money, while APC is investing the money.”