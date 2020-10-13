Akeredolu’s victory: Gbajabiamila greets governor

Our Reporter

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election.

He said this has shown that the governor and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have wide acceptance among the people.

The Speaker said Akeredolu’s victory is a testament of his good leadership in his first tenure.

He urged him to give more democracy dividends to the people.

Gbajabiamila praised the hard work of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC National Campaign chairman for the poll.

”Sanwo-Olu sold the achievements of Akeredolu to the people of Ondo State through his strategic implementation of the party’s manifesto,” he said.

The Speaker said the people have made the right choice by re-electing Governor Akeredolu.

He advised the citizens to support the governor.