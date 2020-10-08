Akeredolu’s wife urges women to vote husband

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Wife of Ondo State Governor Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has urged women to vote for her husband on Saturday.

She told women leaders of her husband’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday in Akure that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had paid special attention to women in the last three and a half years.

“The Akeredolu administration has given a voice, benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments.

“The governor plans to also deliver other benefits and opportunities to our women. This is why it is very important to vote for continuity on Saturday.

“It is important to vote for Governor Akeredolu so that he can consolidate on these achievements,” Mrs. Akeredolu said.

She highlighted her initiatives, which were conceived to enhance the capabilities of women and girls in the state.

According to her, the interventions – Ondowidowscare, FOWOSO empowerment and BEMORE are put in place to ensure that women and girls are not relegated.

The state Coordinator, Aketi Women Group, Princess Bunmi Osadahun, speaking on behalf of the women, hailed the governor and his wife for their commitment to the development of women and girls.

She said the women would vote for APC on Saturday because Governor Akeredolu had performed.