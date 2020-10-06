Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba shine in ‘Lagos to Abuja Coach’

By Sam Anokam

Inspired by experiences of commuters in Nigeria, movie producer, Olumide Balogun is set to release a blockbuster flick, ‘Lagos to Abuja coach,’ which will grace movie shelves from October 16 nationwide.

Among the many stars that thrilled and dazzled in the soon-to-be-released film are Nollywood stars like Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba, Maryam Booth, and Paul Sambo.

Commenting on his latest movie, Olumide said: “It is my passion to tell social issue stories that we are experiencing in Nigeria that we don’t really talk about.

“In this case, it is what one experiences when traveling on an interstate transport which can range from happy traveling feelings to making a friend on the way to being bombarded with gospel and sales to fear of the unknown like running into armed robbers among much other stuff.

“The message is that of journey unpredictability because of the nature of the interstate transportation system in Nigeria. The greatest surprise was the support from the cast and crew to make the film.

“It got even better when we started recording and most people were rooting to get the film made as best as possible despite other elements that posed as challenges.”