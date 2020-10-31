akin-omotoso-joins-big-league-after-getting-disney-job

By Gbenga Bada

MONTHS after sealing a deal to direct Netflix’s first Nigerian original – a six-part series drama – Akin Omotoso has sealed a bigger deal with one of Hollywood’s leading film companies, Disney.

On Thursday, October 29, Disney+ announced that Omotoso has been hired to direct Greek Freak, a live-action feature centered on NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Arash Amel behind the biopic’s script, the film will see Bernie Goldman as the producer and Antetokounmpo as an executive producer on the project.

Expressing delight, Omotoso wrote, “Let’s Go! Dreams are made of this! Thank You Giannis Antetokounmpo, for the opportunity to tell your beautiful story. Thank you, Sean Bailey, Vanessa Morrison, Chaz Salembier, Bernhard Goldmann Arash Amel, and Disney for the trust!”

While Disney is now on the hunt for actors to play Antetokounmpo at two different teen stages and is moving toward a shoot in 2021, Nollywood stars and producers have been congratulating Omotoso for the feat.

One of Omotoso’s collaborators, Ego Boyo wrote, “Here we go! Here we go!

Congratulations to our director, the one and only MOG, Akin Omotoso as he joins the Disney family. Proud of you bro.”

Omotoso directed Boyo’s last film, ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ which premiered at the 2019 edition of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).