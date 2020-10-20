Akwa Ibom appoints new management company for Ibom Hotels & Golf Resort

•The hotel’s lobby.

By Peter Egwuatu

ECONOMY

The Akwa Ibom State Government has appointment Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of one of Africa’s leading hospitality management companies, Icon Hotel Group Africa, as managers of its Uyo based 5-star Ibom Hotels & Golf Resort.

This is in a bid to further grow tourism and hospitality potentials of the state as economic activities resume nationwide.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, in a statement, weekend charged the Icon Hotels& Resorts management team to bring their expertise to bear in managing the hotel.

While congratulating Icon Hotels& Resorts on the appointment, he stressed the need to onboard innovative ideas in attracting patronage for the hotel and the overall tourism development of the state. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the new managers in the discharge of their duties as both parties collectively ensure that Ibom Hotel becomes one of the leading hotel brands in Africa.

In response, Fred Maina, the Group CEO of Icon Hotel Group Africa, thanked the government of the state for trusting their competence and expertise in turning around the fortunes of the hotel for the better. According to him, “the next 12 months will see the Hotel recording tuned up customer experiences in services, refreshed ambiance and world class trained personnel. It will also see the hotel significantly contributing to the State’s revenue with increased inflow of tourists and businesses.”

In his remarks, Mr. Adetope Kayode, the CEO of Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria thanked the State Government for the privilege given to the Company to take over the management of Ibom Hotel. Kayode expressed happiness at the confidence reposed in their management team and their ability to attract the best African hospitality talent to ensure the success of the hotel. While pledging his team’s resolve to change the fortunes of the hospitality outfit in the state to become a world-class venture, he said they have all it takes to turn around the hotel to the desired state.