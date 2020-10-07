Akwa Ibom Assembly embarks on 8-week recess

By Chioma Onuegbu -Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has suspended its plenary for eight weeks to enable them to embark on their annual recess.

Chairman House Committee on Information, Mr Aniefiok Dennis, who spoke with newsmen shortly after yesterday plenary noted that they deemed the time necessary to go on recess.

Dennis assured that the House may reconvene anytime there was an important matter that touches on the lives of the people, notwithstanding the recess.

He stressed that the Seventh Assembly under the speakership of Aniekan Bassey has lived up to its primary responsibilities and also worked throughout the year, in spite of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His words, “The recess is a parliamentary process. Even during the pandemic, we were still sitting, we didn’t go on recess. We deem this time appropriate to go on recess, after working and ensuring that people-oriented Bills and Motions were passed.

“Without hesitation, if there is any need for us to resume at any point in time, we’ll definitely do that, given that it is people-oriented. If it is a matter that touches the lives and livelihood of our people, we will reconvene.

“It is our duty to appropriate, if the Governor says the Budget is ready and wants the House of Assembly to take a look at it, we will resume”.

The House adjourned to return from recess on December 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated within the state capital that the development indicates that the governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel may be having issues with the state legislators.

Some Akwa Ibom citizens recalled that since the inception of the current administration, the governor presents Budgets to the State House of Assembly between the months of October and November.

Vanguard News Nigeria