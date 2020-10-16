Akwa Ibom commissioner tasks youths on leadership

Akwa Ibom State commissioner for information and strategy Ini Ememobong

Akwa Ibom State commissioner for information and strategy Ini Ememobong has urged youths to equip themselves with skills necessary for the attainment of leadership positions.

Ememobong gave the charge while speaking at the Oro Youth Summit 2020 on Friday.

Speaking on line with the theme of the summit “Identifying the Missing Link”, Ememobong said the “youths have to defocus on what is minor and focus on what is important. In his description, what is important is changing the confrontational tone of engagement for demands to a dialogic collaboration with Older generation leaders.

“The essence of proper posturing and positioning the Commissioner reiterated is to enhance Strategic taking over of power and selection of leaders into political positions. According to The Info Boss: “power has never been taken by accidental discharge but by Strategy.”

He advised the youths to prepare themselves intellectually for leadership and refuse to sell their conscience in the selection of wrong persons into political offices.

The commissioner coordinated a discussion of state and national issues between the youths of Oro and members of the state executive council and Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly members from Oro extraction.

He promised to submit the recommendations from the deliberation in a communique to Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

