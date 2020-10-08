Akwa Ibom communities protest construction of flyover

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

YOUTHS of Ikot Oku Ikono, Ediene, Afia Nsit and Ikot Ntuen villages in Akwa Ibom State yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the construction of a flyover which they claimed blocked access routes to their communities.

The youths took over Ikot Oku Ikono Junction, urging construction giant, Julius Berger, to fix alternative routes to Abak, Etinan and Afaha Nsit local government areas as work progresses on the flyover.

They also pleaded with the state government to speed up construction work on Ikot Oku Ikono flyover to reduce the suffering of the residents.

Speaking during the protest, representatives of the youths said all access roads to their communities had been cut off.

They regretted that due to poor diversion of drainage, flood had taken over most houses in their communities as well as destroyed their farm lands.

Works Commissioner, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who dashed to the site on getting the information about the protest, urged the affected communities to exercise patience.

He said the government would provide alternative roads as soon as possible.