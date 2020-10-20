akwa-ibom-governor-constitutes-judicial-panel-to-probe-police-brutality

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has announced the Constitution of an eight-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate incidences of Police brutality in the state.

A statement signed by the secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, says that the decision was part of resolutions reached an emergency of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Members of the panel include; Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) Chairman, Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organizations, Mr. Harris Udoh, (a representative of the protesters, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd), Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide President – Student Leader Tony Iji – National Human Rights Commission, and Mfon Edemekong Esq. Ministry of Justice ~ secretary.

The terms of reference are as follows:

1. Receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, and related extra-judicial killings.

2. Evaluate evidence presented /other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaint.

3. Recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

The duration of the Panel shall be for three months in the first instance.

Inauguration of the Judicial Panel will hold on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 at the EXCO Chambers by 5 pm.