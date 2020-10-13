Akwa Ibom IGR to rise from tourism

By Collins Nweze

The Akwa Ibom State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from tourism is expected to rise with the appointment of the Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria by the government to manage its Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort.

The hotel will contribute to the state’s revenue with inflow of tourists and businesses.

The government said the appointment of Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of one of Africa’s leading hospitality management companies – Icon Hotel Group Africa – as managers of its Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort. This is in a bid to further grow Tourism and Hospitality potentials of the state as economic activities resume nationwide.

Performing the handover on for the government, the Chief of staff to the Governor, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, who charged the Icon Hotels & Resorts management team to bring their expertise to bear in managing the hotel.

Congratulating Icon Hotels & Resorts on the appointment, the governor stressed the need to onboard innovative ideas in attracting patronage for the hotel and the tourism development of the state. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the new managers in the discharge of their duties as both parties collectively ensure that Ibom Hotel becomes one of the leading hotel brands in Africa.

Governor Emmanuel said: “We expect that in the next 12 months the hotel should manifest a new culture and environment to attract patronage” urging the new management to shun victimisation of workers and stressed the need for them to use those already working there, especially those who are good at their jobs. ‘’

The Group CEO of Icon Hotel Group Africa Fred Maina thanked the government for trusting their competence and expertise in turning around the fortunes of the hotel for the better.

According to the respected hospitality management czar, the next 12 months will see the Hotel recording tuned up customer experiences in services, refreshed ambience and world class trained personnel.

CEO of Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, Adetope Kayode thanked the State Government for the privilege given to the Company to take over the management of Ibom Hotel. He expressed happiness at the confidence reposed in their management team and their ability to attract the best African hospitality talent to ensure the success of the hotel. While pledging his team’s resolve to change the fortunes of the hospitality outfit in the State to become a world-class venture, he said they have all it takes to turn around the hotel to the desired state.