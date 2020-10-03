Akwa Ibom Police kill car robbers, arrest suspected murderer, serial rapist

By Chioma Onuegbu

OPERATIVES of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Akwa Ibom State Police command has killed a six-man armed robbery gang who specializes in snatching vehicles at gunpoint in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The state Commissioner of Police Mr Andrew Amiengheme who disclosed this to newsmen at the police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, said the gang met their waterloo during a gun battle with the SARS operatives on Friday, October, 2, 2020.

Amiengheme explained that the armed gang sustained gunshot wounds during the shoot out and later confirmed dead when taken to the Police Hospital Uyo.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the hoodlums to include three locally made pistols, ten live cartridges, military camouflage and a Toyota Camry.

His words, “Today, October 2, 2020, about 5:30 am six-car snatchers met their waterloo during gun battle with SARS operatives acting on credible intelligence that a six-man armed robbery gang, whose speciality is car snatching in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, were operating along Calabar/Itu expressway.

“On receipt of the INTEL, SARS Operatives proceeded to the scene. And on sighting the Police Hilux, the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives, a gun battle ensued, and the 6 armed robbers sustained gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Police Hospital, Uyo for treatment where they were confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Exhibits recovered were three locally made pistols, ten live cartridges, four expended cartridges, one pump action gun, one unregistered motorcycle, military camouflage cap and a Toyota Camry with Registration No. LSR 690 BM snatched from one Dr. Arinze Obinna a Physiotherapist at the General Hospital Calabar”

The CP warned hoodlums engaged in cultism, armed robbery, rape and other vices to desist forthwith or leave the state as the command under his watch would not tolerate any form of crime and criminality.

He said the general unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), on 30th September 2020 arrested one suspected serial rapist and blackmailer identified as Felix Etim based on a petition from a lady (name withheld).

“The said Felix who was arrested in a hotel hypnotized his victim, raped her and made a video of the incident and used it to blackmail her by demanding the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000.00) from her, failure to which he will release the sex video on social media.

” Further investigation into his activities revealed that he is a long-standing serial rapist and a blackmailer.

“On September 29, 2020, at about 9:30 am, following a distress call, Operatives of Itu Division arrested one Sylvester Ekop of Ikot Onoi, Itu Local Government Area. Suspect allegedly strangulated and murdered his 11-yr-old step-son, one Trust-God Okon.

“The Command remains determined to sustain the tempo in crime fighting and protection of lives and property”

Vanguard News Nigeria