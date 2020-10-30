akwa-ibom-shuts-borders-for-lg-poll-tomorrow

Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom. Photo: TWITTER/MRUDOMEMMANUEL

• Says allegation by C’River police misleading



• PDP candidate warns against electoral misconduct

Akwa Ibom State Government has directed that all its borders be shut tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. as it conducts election into its 31 councils.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo yesterday.

According to the SSG, the restriction is to give credence to the election, urging eligible voters to stay within the area that would enable them to cast their votes peacefully.

He reminded the residents that the 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew was still in force and that the restriction would not affect those on special duties.

The statement urged civil servants in the state to close early today, to enable them to travel home to exercise their, advising all to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols while voting.

The government described the allegation by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Cross River State, Irene Ugbo, that Akwa Ibom indigenes looted government and private properties in the state as untrue.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said the allegation by such a high ranking police officer was “careless talk”, which, if not well handled, could create enmity between the two states.

Akwa Ibom was carved out of Cross River in 1987 by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

The PPRO’s statement, he stressed, could be interpreted to mean that the hoodlums left Akwa Ibom for Cross River to cause mayhem in the state.

His words: “The grave allegation by the PPRO of Cross River that the perpetrators of looting and arson in the Cross River capital, Calabar, came from Akwa Ibom is manifestly untrue and misleading.”

Still on Saturday’s election, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Eket Council, Mr. Akaniyene Tommey, has charged youths to resist being used by desperate politicians to snatch ballot boxes or cause violence.

He also urged the electorate not to sell their conscience or vote for politicians who would later neglect them.

Speaking with The Guardian in Eket yesterday, Tommey called on politicians not to make the elections a ‘do-or-die’ affair, emphasising that political office should be for selfless leaders with genuine interest to serve the masses.

He stressed that peaceful elections are good for a healthy democracy and a panacea for unrest in society.

