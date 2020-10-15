Al-Hikmah gets online radio station

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin has unveiled an online radio station to be managed by Department of Mass Communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The radio station, however, began services last Wednesday. This was made known on the institution’s Twitter handle.

The Vice-chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf launched the online radio which can be downloaded on Google Playstore.

The application is data-free on Google Play Store for MTN users in the country. The application can be downloaded by searching Al-Hikmah Radio.