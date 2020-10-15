Daily News

Al-Hikmah gets online radio station

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin has unveiled an  online radio station to be managed by Department of Mass Communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The radio station, however,  began services last Wednesday. This was made known on the institution’s Twitter handle.

The Vice-chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf launched the online radio which can be downloaded on Google Playstore.

The application is data-free on Google Play Store for MTN users in the country. The application can be downloaded by searching Al-Hikmah Radio.

Former Melania aide says the DOJ has ‘turned into the Trump’s personal police force’

Previous article

Ponzi schemes in hard times

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News