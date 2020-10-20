alabama-woman-36,-mauled-to-death-by-pack-of-dogs-while-out-walking

By Trevor Boyer For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:51 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 18:57 EDT, 20 October 2020

An Alabama mother-of-four was mauled to death by a pack of at least seven dogs while she was out walking on Monday – just three days before her 37th birthday.

Ruthie Mae Brown was set upon by the animals and killed at around 2pm in the town of Nauvoo.

Police say the woman, of nearby Boldo, was dead when they arrived at the scene on Jagger Road.

She leaves behind four sons.

‘I’ve seen a dog bite, I’ve seen a dog attack but I’ve never seen a situation just as horrible as this,’ Walker County Sheriff’s Office PIO TJ Armstrong told ABC 33/40.

Armstrong said witnesses saw seven or eight dogs involved in the attack, and that officials had caught at least four of them.

Ruthie Mae Brown, 36, was mauled and killed by a pack of dogs as she was walking down a road in Alabama on the afternoon of October 19

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal mauling and believes the dogs involved are pets. As of Monday an owner claimed two dogs that were captured, and police were seeking at least three other dogs

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick declared Brown dead at about 3pm.

A cause of death will be determined later, but the coroner noted severe trauma from a dog attack, according to the Daily Mountain Eagle.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating and believes the dogs involved are pets.

An owner, who was not named, claimed two dogs that were captured after the mauling.

Local resident Robin Johnson told ABC 33/40 that the pack of animals was notorious for their aggressive behavior.

She said: ‘It is really scary. I’ve seen them actually attack a deer.’

She said she herself has nearly been attacked by the pack in the past, adding: ‘I actually had a stick in my hand which I know the owners name and I would call the owners name and they would back off.

‘They’re really aggressive dogs. They were very aggressive. If I wouldn’t have known the owner’s name it probably would have happened to me.’

A cause of death will be determined later, but Walker County Coroner Joey Vick noted severe trauma from a dog attack

The body of Ruthie Mae Brown was found off Jagger Road in Nauvoo, Ala., on the afternoon of October 19, just three days before her 37th birthday

All of the dogs will be turned over to the Walker County Humane Society, Sheriff Nick Smith said.

Police were trying to capture at least three other dogs as of Monday.

District Attorney Bill Adair will decide if there will be any criminal charges. There is not a leash law in Walker County.