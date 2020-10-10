Alake of Egbaland blesses Laycon

Olushola Victor

THE recent winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon, is still enjoying the blessings that have come with his victory. Apart from becoming youth ambassador of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun gifted him N5million and an apartment.

He has also received blessings from the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, during a visit to the palace. After saying a word of prayer to him, the Oba gave him his cup to drink from. A seat was also reserved for him on the left-hand side of the respected king who has been on the throne for 20 years.

While the ceremony was in progress, Laycon’s name was chanted by youths who were excited he came to pay homage.

During the visit to Ogun he also met former governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun.