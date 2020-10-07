ALGON advocates revenue allocation formula 

By Festus Ahon

ASSOCIATION of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Wednesday, advocated for a review of the Revenue Allocations formula to reflect the current realities.

ALGON President, Kolade Alabi, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after arriving at the Asaba International Airport, restated that the local government councils have been saddled with the responsibilities of salaries and welfare of teachers at primary school levels.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of special salary scale for Nigerian teachers, Alabi said he and other Nigerian council chairmen were in Asaba for the Association’s National Executive Council meeting being hosted by the Delta Chapter.

Flanked by Delta ALGON Chairman, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo and his Adamawa State Chairman, Alhaji Jingi Rufai, said the meeting would help the body examine recent happenings especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the development strides at the Asaba International Airport, saying that it has become a beehive of activities as an aviation hub in the region.

Alabi said: “We are here in Delta to have our NEC meeting and if not for the pandemic that broke out in February, we would have had our meetings in several states of the country.

“We are meeting in this state that is called the big heart and indeed it’s a really big heart because coming down from the plane I really saw that.

“It’s our usual meeting and we will visit one or two local governments to also let our people know what ALGON is all about and I don’t think some of our states hold their periodic meetings as such so this will be our first point of call so as to also pass that message of ALGON to our people.

“The President’s approval for a special salary scale for teachers is a very good and welcome development and that is why ALGON has always advocated that there should be a review of the allocation sharing formula.

“Teachers welfare and salary has been within the purview of local governments and what the President has done is good for our teachers and it will be a stimulus for all teachers in the country and I must commend him for that.”

