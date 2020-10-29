All Markets In Oyo State To Be Shut In Honour Of Late Iyaloja-General

The Coalition for Traders in Oyo State has appealed to Iyalojas and Babalojas throughout the state to comply with the order on closure of all markets throughout the state today, Thursday 29th October 2020 in honour of the late Iyaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi.

Recall that the late Iyaloja died on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 86 and was inaugurated in 2008 by the then Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social Welfare and Community Development, Mrs Deborah Oyelade during the administration of former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday at the hospital, where he was rushed to for treatment due to injury sustained when some hoodlums attacked him at the secretariat of Ibadan Joint Traders Association (IJTA), the leader of the coalition, who is also the President of IJTA, Alhaji Dauda Oladepo said all arrangements have been made to make Alhaja Wuraola Kola-Daisi’s Fidau Prayer a noteworthy.

“My appeal goes to all traders, market men and women in Oyo State to disregard a misleading and disrespectful announcement made by one Alhaji Y.K. Abass, a self-proclaimed Babaloja-General, against the decision of authentic leadership of our markets. We all should come out in multitude to offer last respect to our late leader who served us meritoriously and sagaciously till her last day on the planet earth,” Alhaji Oladepo charged.

“No genuine leader from any of our market would rubbish a call to honour any of our heroes and heroines that departed from us. The man making fake and confusing announcement was trying to gain unnecessary attention. He was never a leader in any of our markets. Market leadership title is not a traditional or community title but a business title. Therefore, ignore Y.K. Abass and come all out, as other issues that are of great benefits to our businesses shall be discussed after the prayers

Meanwhile, the Acting Iyaloja-General of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Justina Iyabode Ogundoyin described the action of Alhaji YK Abass as unfortunate and very disgraceful. She charged all traders, Babalojas and Iyalojas to remember that we all are mortals, we shall depart this world one day, whatever we do today shall wait for or rise against us in the nearest future.

“It’s our joint decision to close all markets in Oyo State today, Thursday, to allow us all to meet at Jogor International Event Center by 10 a.m. for our mother, Mama Wuraola Kola-Daisi’s 8th-day Fidau prayer, any contrary information is null and void and of no substance. I’m there already, waiting to receive our you all, traders, market men and women, Iyalojas and Babalojas. The Lord will repay you in multiple folds,” Acting Iyaloja-General prayed.

The Street Journal/Oyo Insights

