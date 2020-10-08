All set for 2021 budget presentation

By Tony Akowe and Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja

All is set for presentation of the 2021 budget estimate to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President is expected to arrive the National Assembly complex around 11am for the presentation.

The Senate had commenced plenary pending when the President arrives the Assembly while members of the House of Representatives were coming in trickles.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, was seated within the Assembly lobby heading towards the Senate wing.

Reporters covering the two Chambers were told they will not be allowed into the Chamber for presentation but confined to the media centre.