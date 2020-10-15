All seven Democratic candidates for New York Mayor say they will fire Commissioner Dermot Shea

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

All the Democratic candidates for the 2021 New York mayoral race have agreed to oust Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The seven candidates also agreed they would not accept an endorsement from the current mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shea has come under fire after branding BLM protesters ‘spoiled brats’ for ‘wasting police resources’.

The first forum for the mayoral election next year was hosted by the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Candidates included former de Blasio counsel Maya Wiley, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, Obama cabinet member Shaun Donovan, Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, nonprofit leader Dianne Morales and city comptroller Scott Stringer.

While they agreed on some issues, they were split on others including the tearing down of the Christopher Columbus statue and personal marijuana use.

The group excluded candidate Loree Sutton because the leader said she was too conservative.

During a round of yes or no questions, each of the present candidates said they would ‘fire’ the current police commissioner.

It is not uncommon for new mayors to appoint new police commissioners when taking office.

But city leaders have already called for Shea to be fired, saying he was too heavy-handed in this summer’s BLM protests.

He laid into protesters in an interview with NY1 last week where he accused them of ‘breaking windows, property damage, graffiti, lighting fires.’

All seven candidates also affirmed they would never seek or accept an endorsement from de Blasio.

Adams and Stringer, currently the leading contenders in a tight race, said they opposed removing the statue of Columbus in Columbus Circle.

The explorer has come under renewed scrutiny this year for his role in colonialism, with many saying he should not be honored.

Adams, a former police officer, said he would not take any money from law enforcement unions, but said he is accepting money from the real estate industry, as are Garcia and Donovan.

Republicans were not invited to the forum last night.

Confirmed GOP candidates include Cleopatra Fitzgerald, Abbey Laurel-Smith, retired NYPD officer Bill Pepitone, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

Among the rumored candidates are Andrew Giuliani, son of the former Mayor Rudy.