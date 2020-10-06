Alleged False Information: Police file 3-count charge against ex-Gov Ohakim

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police has entered a 3-count criminal charge against a former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the charge marked CR/993/2020, Ohakim, who was governor of Imo state from 2007 to 2011, was accused of giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa.

Police alleged that the erstwhile governor lied that the lady threatened him with a gun, and equally made a false claim that he had a plot of land for sale in Lagos.

He was in count-3 of the charge, alleged to have unlawfully dropped the name of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state.

According to the charge that was signed by Police prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwodo, the former governor, committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

The charge, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard on Tuesday, read: ”That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

”That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968”.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the arraignment of the Defendant.

