Alleged N32.9bn Cyber Fraud: Court Fixes Date To Rule On Mompha’s No-Case Submission

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed November 18 to rule on a ‘no-case submission’ filed by a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Mompha is accused of cyber fraud and laundering about N33 billion.

He had pleaded not guilty and through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, he filed a no-case submission, insisting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had made no case against him requiring him to enter a defence.

In urging the court to uphold his client’s no-case submission, Oyewole said the prosecution failed to link Mompha to any of the offence listed on all the counts of the charge.

In his response, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Sulaiman, asked the court to dismiss the no-case submission application.

He told the court that the prosecution had been able to link the defendant to the alleged offences based on the evidence adduced and exhibits tendered through the 10 prosecution witnesses, who had testified in the matter.

He then asked the court to dismiss the application and order the defendant to open his defence.

After listening to both submissions, Justice Mohammed Liman adjourned to November 18, 2020 for his ruling on the no-case application