Alleged N322m fraud: EFCC to bring last witness against Nwaoboshi in December

By Robert Egbe

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned till December 10 to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) field its final witness in the fraud case against Delta North Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke fixed the date, following some confusion between the prosecution and the defendants over the correct date when the witness should testify.

The EFCC is accusing Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain representing Delta North, of laundering N322 million.

He was arraigned in 2018 alongside two companies: Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited.

The senator pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

At the resumption of proceedings yesterday, Mr. O. A. R. Ogunde (SAN) appeared for the prosecution while G. Mowa, C. K. Nmarkwe and Unegbu-Amadi appeared for the first, second and third defendants.

But the trial could not proceed as the defence and prosecutor said they had different dates for resumption of trial.

Ogunde’s date was October 14, whereas the date on the cause list was October 12.

The lawyer told the judge that the prosecution had one more witness to call before closing its case and prayed for one more adjournment to produce the witness.

The defence conceded to an adjournment.

Justice Aneke upheld the prosecution’s application and adjourned till December 10, 11 and 14 for continuation of trial.

The EFCC alleged that Nwaoboshi committed the offence in Lagos between May and June 2014.

The senator was said to have acquired a property, described as Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos State, for N805 million.