Alumni distributes facemasks, sanitisers to mark anniversary

By Muinat Ajibade

The Old Students Association of Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School at Okota-Isolo in Lagos State, on Friday, distributed facemasks and sanitisers to pupils to mark the 40th anniversary of the school.

An alumnus, Jamiu Badru said: “We have been partnering the school to see how we can support to ensure the school is running optimally and with minimal challenge.”

School Headteacher Mrs Olabisi Yusuff hailed the alumni and implored them to always come to their aid.

Vice Headteacher Mrs P.I. Maduagbuchi said: “We are very grateful to the alumni for your presentation to us this morning. We pray that God continue to lift you higher and make you a formidable group to be reckoned with.”

Also, Headteacher of AUD Comprehensive Senior High School Mrs Bello Okunowo hailed the Alumni.

“We are happy to have you here, we appreciate you for what you have been doing in this school. You have been coming to our aid at every point we are in need.

For this special one, for our students to play safe, keep safe, thank you for these masks and sanitisers, we really appreciate you,” he said.