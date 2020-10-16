Amazing optical illusion tattoo makes Utah man look like he has a large hole in the back of his head

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:36 EDT, 15 October 2020 | Updated: 12:51 EDT, 15 October 2020

Someone apparently needed a tattoo like a hole in the head – and got both.

A tattoo artist from Utah posted an image on social media showing an optical illusion inking that makes it look as if one of his clients has a hole in the back of his head.

The tattoo was the work of Matt Pehrson, an artist who runs the Zion Tattoo Company based in St. George, Utah.

‘Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today…’ Pehrson wrote on his Instagram account.

An incredible tattoo drawn on the bald head of a man makes it appear as if he has a hole in his head

The tattoo is the work of Matt Pehrson, who runs Zion Tattoo Company based in St. George, Utah

‘We have a lot left to finish on his dome. What do you all think of a piece like this?’

Pehrson drew several thick lines on Ryan’s bald head that turn inwards to the back of his skull.

With clever shading, the artist created an eye-catching illusion making it look like Ryan had a massive hole in his skull.

As of Thursday, the image on Instagram has amassed more than 11,400 likes.

‘Literally looks like he has a hole in the back of his head holy s*** good job,’ one Instagram user commented.

Pehrson posted several of his tattoos on his Instagram account, including the one above of the late musical artist Mac Miller

The image above shows a tattoo drawn by Pehrson at his studio in Utah

Pehrson’s work typically focuses on black line drawings, with mandalas, geometric patterns, and black and grey hyper-realistic portraits featuring heavily

Another person wrote: ‘OMG that looks fantastic!!!!’

‘This is the most insane optical illusion,’ another fan wrote.

Ryan plans to get even more work done on his head.

He currently has a colorful shark on his neck and some patterns on his forehead.

Pehrson will probably concoct a design that will link everything up to create an awesome design.

Pehrson’s work typically focuses on black line drawings, with mandalas, geometric patterns, and black and grey hyper-realistic portraits featured heavily.