Amazon announces its top toys for Christmas 2020

Classics such as Star Wars and LEGO are also predicted to be a hit in December

Retro classics such as Back to the Future and Super Mario are making comeback

Amazon toy experts have announced the site’s top toys for Christmas 2020

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 07:35 EDT, 1 October 2020 | Updated: 07:41 EDT, 1 October 2020

As the countdown to Christmas begins, Amazon has announced its top 12 toys for 2020.

This year’s favourites will deliver smiles across the country and include a new twist on old family favourites, take unboxing to new dimensions and blur digital and physical boundaries.

Handpicked by a team of Amazon toy experts, the top gifts take inspiration from cult TV, movie and video game characters, alongside popular characters of today.

This year, with families staying home and spending more time together, retro classics such as Barbie, Back to the Future and Super Mario are making a comeback, alongside classics such as Star Wars and LEGO.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Toy Interactive Figure & Buildable Game, Currently priced at £49.97

Barbie Fresh ‘n’ Fun Food Truck, Currently priced at £49.99

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition “AKA Baby Yoda”, Currently priced at £59.99 (pictured left) and Squeakee Interactive Balloon Dog, Currently priced at £60.00 (pictured, right)

Present Pets, Currently priced at £59.33

‘Star Wars’ continues to be amongst the top searched keywords for toys on Amazon.co.uk and kids cannot get enough of Disney’s series.

Star Wars The Mandalorian, Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship has been picked to be a potential bestseller available exclusively on the retail giant’s website.

Meanwhile, The Child Animatronic Edition ‘AKA Baby Yoda’ takes the top spot for the most lovable character.

However, children of all ages will be able to wake up on Christmas morning and capture the smiles on camera with the VTech’s KidiZoom (red), a kid-friendly camera which includes video editing to encourage imagination and creativity.

L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4 in 1 Plane Playset Transforms – 50 Surprises, Currently priced at £89.99

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorised Team Vehicle with Exclusive Chase and T Rex Figures, Currently priced at £64.99

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorised Team Vehicle with Exclusive Chase and T Rex Figures, Currently at £59.99 (pictured, left) and Mattel Games Uno Showdown, Currently priced at £15.99 (pictured, right)

The HD camera comes with 20 virtual backgrounds, includes six fun games to ramp up the fun and is exclusively to Amazon.

Naman Agarwal, Head of Vendor Management for Toys at Amazon.co.uk, commented: ‘We know Christmas is going to be a little different this year, and at Amazon, we are doing everything we can to bring the magic of the festive season to our customers.’

‘The joy of being with friends and family, in person or virtually, will be the greatest gift of all, and we’re predicting that the bestselling toys will be those that can bring people together.

‘No matter the celebration, we are making a big effort to deliver smiles and make Christmas extra special.’

Playmobil Back to the Future© DeLorean Toy, Currently priced at £39.99

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship Toy, Currently priced at £119.99