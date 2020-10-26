amazon-is-selling-a-lavender-essential-oil-diffuser-that-will-make-you-home-smell-like-a-spa

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline

Published: 12:43 EDT, 25 October 2020 | Updated: 08:42 EDT, 26 October 2020

An essential oil diffuser is a brilliant way of creating a sense of calm in your home.

Filling the room with a spa-like scent, it works to create a relaxing atmosphere, lifting your mood and helping you feel calmer.

There are hundreds of essential oil diffusers available, but Amazon shoppers have found a special gem with the Bobolyn Lavender Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser.

The Lavender Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser fills your home with a subtle, yet fragrant aroma

With a beautiful lavender field design, it fills the room with a wonderful aroma, is whisper quiet, and has seven light modes – it’s the perfect investment for hibernating this winter.

Many tired Amazon shoppers have found comfort in the affordable £22.99 Lavender Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser, describing it as an effective way to create a comforting, relaxing ambiance, and even helping them nod off at night.

In fact, the hit product has scored a near-perfect average score of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, with customers calling it a ‘beautiful looking humidifier’, ‘very quiet to run’ and ‘relaxing’.

The Bobolyn Lavender Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser works by using ultrasonic pulses to blend water and essential oil together before releasing them as a fine gentle mist.

This gently scented, purified moist air not only helps to fill the room with your chosen fragrance, but users say it can help you feel more relaxed and calm. In short, it’s the perfect working from home companion.

What’s more, this particular diffuser comes with seven soothing mood changing colours, so it could act as a relaxing nightlight in your bedroom.

Plus, as it’s relatively small in size and features a pleasing natural lavender field design, the diffuser is a big hit with those who are looking for a discreet desk or bedroom diffuser.

The affordable diffuser can be used in any room of the house to spread your chosen aroma

One delighted shopper raved: ‘This is a totally stunning item; beautifully presented – the coloured glass is so beautiful and the trailing lavender design enhances the aromatherapy theme.’

‘What can I say about this little gem?’ penned one shopper. ‘I have been thinking about getting an oil diffuser for a while as I have had trouble sleeping, so glad I viewed all of the reviews as I was going to go for a cheaper model but this is so pretty and gives a lovely amount of steam, it is also very quiet, would highly recommend.’

Easy to use and quick to fill the room with your choice of aroma, the essential oil diffuser has proved to be a big hit with customers. It also comes with a fixed two hour time setting and intermittent mist mode, and you can also control the mist spray volume. Plus, the water level has been reported to last a long time so you don’t have to constantly refill.

A third shopper added: ‘Best diffuser I’ve had, and I’ve had a few. It looks lovely with its glass top design the lid is easy to take off for refilling. I love the lights at night and it doesn’t look cheap like many others do.’

MailOnline may earn commission on sales from the links on this page.