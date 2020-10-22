amber-rose-claims-ex-kanye-west-has-‘bullied-her-for-10-years’-since-their-acrimonious-split

Amber Rose has accused ex Kanye West of ‘bullying her for 10 years’ since their acrimonious split and hit out at the rapper for ‘slut-shaming’ her.

The model, 37, who dated West, 43, from 2008-2010, slammed the presidential hopeful for reportedly branding her a ‘prostitute’ at a recent campaign rally.

In the years since their split, Kanye has openly criticised his ex girlfriend Amber – most famously saying in a 2015 interview that he had to take ’30 showers’ after dating her.

Speaking to the No Jumper YouTube channel, Amber said she was not vindictive in the wake of their split, saying: ‘Even if someone is picking on me which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years.

‘I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.

‘He just called me a prostitute at his rally. 10 years later, just leave me alone.

‘I don’t bother you, I don’t talk about you. Obviously he comes up in interviews because he’s a big part of why I’m famous. I try to give give interviews and not shy away but at the same time, it’s like “bro leave me alone”.’

Discussing the end of her relationship with Kanye, Amber said he was the only one of her exes who had anything negative to say about her.

She said: ‘You’re famous for 10 years, you dated a whole bunch of girls, everyone has nice things to say about you but one person that obviously has a problem with everybody, has something negative to say about you.

‘You can do that math at that point.’

When host Adam John Grandmaison brought up the subject of Kanye’s alleged ‘slut-shaming’ and the ’30 showers’ remark, Amber said: ‘That’s what narcissists do, you share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewellery…

‘You shout out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out.

‘I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?

‘You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay. You’ve done a lot for me.’

‘It’s not my type of people. I like down-to-earth compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him, wild s**t. I don’t want money from stuff like that.

‘Not all money is good money. That would not make me happy.’

Amber denied she had ‘soaked up’ anything from Kanye during their doomed romance, stating: ‘Me and him are two very different people.

‘I’m a compassionate person, that’s why people love me, everyone I’ve ever dated, no-one has a bad word to say about me, except him, because I got away

I’m not like him at all. I didn’t get anything from him. I’m indifferent, I don’t really think about him like that. For me it’s some guy that I dated 10 years ago. I don’t feel any connection where I’m concerned.

‘That’s not my business. That’s his wife’s business what he does, that’s not me, I’m not that person at all.’

Gold Digger hitmaker Kanye announced his race for the presidency in the summer, and has recently found his way onto the California presidential ballot as a vice presidential candidate for the American Independent Party, according to TMZ.

He joins presidential candidate Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra (AKA the owner of De La Fuente car dealerships) on the Independent ticket.

Kanye announced his bid for president on Fourth of July, tweeting: ‘We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION’

He later gave an interview to Forbes, detailing his bizarre stances on certain issues, while he remains uninformed on others.

Moved on: Kanye married reality star sensation Kim Kardashian in 2014 with the couple sharing four children (pictured February 2020)

The Jesus Is King artist compared his vision for America to the fictional Wakanda, while doubting vaccines, revealing a plan to take the NBA global and denouncing abortion and Black History Month.

Meanwhile, he admitted that he hadn’t done any research on foreign policy or taxes.

Amber weighed in on Kanye’s presidential bid, saying she could see strong similarities between him and Donald Trump.

She said: ‘I can see why he loves Trump, they’re twinzies, they’re the same person.

‘There’s things that Trump says and I’m like “oh my god that’s Kanye. He probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him, I’m assuming #

‘The fact that Trump uses white supremacy to f*****g get what he wants to say across to people, as a person of colour it bothers me. To each his own.’

Will he do it? Gold Digger hitmaker Kanye announced his race for the presidency in the summer with Amber saying he and Donald Trump were ‘twinzies’ (pictured October 2020)

Kanye married reality star sensation Kim Kardashian in 2014 with the couple sharing four children.

Kim shot to fame with the release of a sex tape with rapper ex Ray-J.

When host Adam commented on how before Kanye became Christian he was a notable playboy and had even hosted The Porn Awards, Amber said: ‘His wife had like a porn… I always stood up for Kim, it’s like she had an ex boyfriend she loved at the time, they made a sex tape, its not a big deal to me

‘Sex is sex, people see it as like such a taboo thing, she was young she made a tape, it came out and she capitalised off of it.’

Amber is now in a relationship with boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards with the couple parents to son Slash, one.

She also has a son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, whom she divorced in 2014 after 14 months of marriage.

Mailonline has contacted representatives for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for comment.

Kanye was bold about slamming his former girlfriend in 2015 when he said in an interview that he had to take ’30 showers’ after dating Amber.

He candidly confessed: ‘If Kim had dated me when I wanted, there would be no Amber Rose.’

The rapper is said to have had his eye on Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim as early as 2008, naming her his ‘girl of the week’ in early blog posts which resurfaced in October 2014.

He added in the one-to-one: ‘It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.’

Amber later branded Kim a ‘homewrecker’.

In January 2012, Amber accused Kanye of cheating on her with Kim, who was then dating American footballer player Reggie Bush.

She told America’s Star magazine: ‘They were both cheating. They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other.

‘She was sending pictures, and I was like, “Kim, just stop. Don’t be that person.”‘

At the time, Amber responded by tweeting: ‘After all these years I never snitched on u and I don’t plan on starting now. We once loved each other so I won’t do u like that.’

‘I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,’ she added.

‘I’m always so quiet and just a cool fun girl,’ she wrote. ‘The funny thing is I’m all for a woman making something out of nothing.’

Kanye is said to have spotted Amber on a video shoot for Ludacris’ 2008 single What Them Girls Like and they struck up a bond.

In January 2016 West reignited his long war with ex-girlfriend Amber after dragging her name into a 30 tweet tirade against her then partner Wiz Khalifa.

But her revenge was rather more concise – a short, shocking and sexually explicit response that caused a collective gasp across the Internet.

The latest chapter in this ugly battle of the exes began when Kanye launched an epic rant at Wiz, Amber’s rapper ex-husband, and father of her son, Sebastian.

Initially, Kanye referred to Amber as a ‘stripper’ and implied she was a gold digger by referencing lyrics to his hit song during an exchange with Wiz.

Kanye wrote: ‘You let a stripper trap you.’

‘I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years’, Kanye tweeted referencing Wiz’s soon to be three-year-old son Sebastian with Amber.

‘You wouldn’t have a child if it wasn’t for me.’

Kanye later deleted his tweets after Amber got involved, with the model firing off a crude missive that ricocheted across the internet.

It read: ‘Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur a*****e anymore?#FingersInTheBootyA**B**ch’.

Not one to shy away from letting his opinion be known, Kanye wrote: ‘Exes can be mad but just know I never let them play with my a**… I don’t do that… I stay away from that area all together.’

He followed up that gem, with perhaps a little too much information about his personal life as he even mentioned wife Kim Kardashian.

He wrote: ‘I’m not into that kind of s***… I like pictures and videos. Me and my wife got the kind of love that can turn exes into best friends.’

Meanwhile, the cause of the vitriolic exchange appeared to have been Wiz, who was upset over Kanye renaming his album Waves, which is a term in the hip-hop community in reference to the style of rapper Max B, who is currently in prison.

However, the conflict may have something to do with a new leaked track from Kanye’s upcoming seventh studio album, where he appears to blast his ex by suggesting she doesn’t look as good as she used to.

A snippet from the track, features the lyrics: ‘My ex said she gave me the best years of her life, I saw a recent picture of her, guess she was right.’

The rapper later took to the social media platform to apologise and expressed his regret over his comments about Sebastian.

He tweeted: ‘God’s dream …. Never speak on kids again…all love…all blessings.’

In July 2017, Amber told Complex magazine’s Everyday Struggle that despite being left ‘heartbroken’ at the end of the romance, she has experienced ‘constant bullying’ from him for the past seven years.

‘In all of my relationships, I have been the one that’s heartbroken,’ said the best friend of Blac Chyna.

‘I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends, and still have never said anything mean about Kanye … This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him.’

Amber found the aftermath of the break-up particularly difficult when the Famous rapper released his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which fans assumed was about their relationship.

She said of the album: ‘That is an extreme form of bullying as well, to have such a huge voice to put out an album, to say whatever the f**k you want. I had to just take that L. I had to take the heartbreak on top of it.’

While Amber is ‘happy’ to be a part of the album due to its groundbreaking nature, the model insists she was almost driven to suicide by the backlash she received after its release.

‘It’s a great part of history and hip-hop, and that’s cool, and I’m happy to be a part of it, but during that time was not a great time for me because I’m famous and I’m broke, can’t date anyone else, can’t say anything on the internet because Kanye has such a voice.

‘If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times,’ she confessed.