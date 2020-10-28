ambrose alli varsity-visitation panel-extends-submission-of-memos-to-nov.-4

The seven-man Special Visitation Panel set up by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to look into the affairs of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has extended the date for submission of Memoranda from Monday, October 26, 2020 to Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

A statement issued yesterday by Secretary of the panel, Mrs. Priscillia Aziegbemhin, disclosed that the extension was necessitated by the curfew the state government imposed on the state, which was relaxed recently.







The panel, chaired by Prof. I. K. Omoruyi, has Prof. Lawrence Atsegbua, Mrs. M. E. Ohiowele, Roland Ogbebor, Dr. J. O. Okovido and Venerable Osaze Egbenusi as members.

Aziegbemhin, who called for the memoranda, urged the management, staff, students and other stakeholders of the university and members of the public to submit their memoranda to the panel’s secretariat.

“The memoranda, which should be in soft and 10 hard copies, should be submitted to the secretariat of the panel through the office of the Permanent Secretary, Head of Service, Governor’s Office, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, G.R.A, Benin City, on or before 4:00p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020,” the statement reads.

The committee’s terms of reference include examining the administrative structure of the university in line with the law establishing it, establishing the actual student population against the accredited faculties and departments and investigating the quality of training programmes in the institution, especially in relation to standards.

It will also examine the university’s finances in the area of revenue generation, expenditure transparency, accountability and observance of due process and review the mode of employment and promotions at the university with a view to determining whether due process was observed in the recruitment and promotion and whether the staff strength vis-à-vis the carrying capacity of student’s population is balanced and reasonable.

Other terms of reference include reviewing all issues regarding the implementation of government directives between AAU and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), assessing the future funding for the university in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters, which may be incidental to its assignment.

