American Randy Waldrum emerges new Super Falcons Coach

After several months of anticipation, the Nigeria Football Federation has finally announced the appointment of Randy Waldrum as the new Head Coach of the senior women’s national team, Super Falcons.

In a statement issued Monday, the NFF stated Mr Waldrum will work with former Super Falcons’ goalkeeper and Captain Ann Chiejine, who is the first Assistant Coach, while Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as the second Assistant Coach and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeepers’ trainer.

Waldrum who was the head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women national team between 2014 and 2016 was one of the coaches PREMIUM TIMES had highlighted in an analysis as one of the leading candidates for the Nigeria national women team job.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, thanked Philips Consulting, the executors of the recruitment process, and said he has confidence that the new technical crew will take the Super Eagles to brand new heights.

Mr Pinnick said: “The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AFCON competitions held so far. We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Mr Waldrum can take us to that level.”

Until this appointment, 64-year old Waldrum was Head Women’s Soccer Coach at the University of Pittsburgh.

The former midfielder, who has worked largely within the American women football circle, is in his third season as the coach of St. Pittsburgh.

Among other things, he oversaw a marked improvement from the team in 2019 with the team finishing 10th in the ACC standings.

Known for his ability to build a team from scratch, Waldrum has been NFF’s ideal choice from the word go. The board had to settle for former manager Thomas Dennerby when the desirable was not available then.

The Super Falcons have largely dominated in Africa, winning more Nations Cup than any other African country. However, they have failed to succeed in the women’s World Cup and have never reached the final of the competition.

Related