Amotekun arrests suspected kidnapper in Ekiti

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps has arrested a suspected kidnapper in Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area.

The Amotekun corps commander Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (retd) told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday the suspect who was clad in military camouflage, was arrested during the routine patrol of the security outfit.

Komolafe explained to the 23-year-old suspect while coming out from the bush along the Ifaki road was accosted by men of Amotekun,” where he confessed not to be a soldier but a kidnapper.”

He added the suspect, who claimed to reside in Oye-Ekiti, had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Komolafe said: “We arrested him in Ifaki when we are on routine patrol where he dressed in military uniform and coming out from the bush.

READ ALSO: Oyo concludes recruitment for Amotekun

“The first name the suspect gave us is Adebayo Damola and later he said he is Emmanuel Tunde you can see the inconsistency in his words. He is never a military man but a suspected kidnapper.

“Upon interrogation, he claimed to be from Kogi state, that he is a vulcanizer residing in Oye Ekiti. When asked about his mission in Ifaki, he said he was coming from Ado where he went to attend man ‘ O War interview.

“Our further investigation shows he resides in Ifaki and when he took us to his room, where we found military items. He also claimed that a military officer in the Lagos state gave him the military uniform.”

When contacted, Ekiti Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation.