Amy Coney Barrett signed newspaper ad demanding ‘end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade’

A new report Thursday reveals Amy Coney Barrett has promoted the notion that Roe v. Wade is ‘barbaric’ as President Donald Trump has said he didn’t know her perspective on abortion before nominating her to the Supreme Court.

The revelation of Barrett’s views that life begins at conception will likely lead to questions about how her personal thoughts on the issue could shape reproductive rights.

In 2006, according to The Guardian, Barrett – who at the time was working as a professor at Notre Dame Law School, publicly supported St. Joseph County Right to Life.

The organization calls for the criminalization of disposing of unused or frozen embryos created during the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, a perspective considered to be extreme even within the pro life movement.

Barrett and her husband Jesse were two of the hundreds of people who signed a full-page newspaper advertisement sponsored by the pro-life group located in South Bend, Indiana.

‘We… oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death. Please continue to pray to end abortion,’ the advertisement in the South Bend Tribune stated.

Amy Coney Barrett supported a group in 2006 that called Roe v. Wade ‘barbaric’ and believes discarded embryos is equivalent to an abortion

The newspaper ad from St. Joseph County Right to Life, which appeared in the South Bend Tribune, denounced Roe v. Wade and called for its end

Barrett and her husband Jesse were two of the hundreds of individuals who signed the ad calling for people to ‘pray to end abortion’

The revelation came after Trump claimed he did not know Barrett’s personal views on abortion or Roe v. Wade, claiming he did not discuss that before nomination her to the Supreme Court

The new information comes as Barrett spends all week on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearings.

A week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Trump nominated Barrett, 48, to take her seat.

Ginsburg died at age 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Barrett, a 7th circuit judge and mother of seven, is a devout Roman Catholic, leading Democrats to question her nomination and whether she would be able to remain impartial.

In an interview with the Guardian the executive director of St Joseph County Right to Life Jackie Appleman said they believe life begins at fertilization as opposed to when a fetus becomes viable.

‘Whether embryos are implanted in the woman and then selectively reduced or it’s done in a petri dish and then discarded, you’re still ending a new human life at that point and we do oppose that,’ Appleman said.

Appleman added that any discard of an embryo during IVF equates to an abortion.

The 2006 ad asserted: ‘After more than thirty-two years under Roe 47 million unborn children have been aborted. The majority of those abortions were performed for social reasons.’

‘It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children,’ the newspaper ad concluded.

If Barrett replaces Ginsburg, a likely outcome as the GOP-controlled Senate has the votes for a swift confirmation process, conservatives will hold a 6-3 majority.

Her presence, pro-choice Americans are concerned, could not only affect the landmark Roe v. Wade case, but also the legal rights for women undergoing fertility treatment.

Doctors who specialize in this area could also be affected.

‘We support the criminalization of the doctors who perform abortions,’ Appleman said. ‘At this point we are not supportive of criminalizing the women. We would be supportive of criminalizing the discarding of frozen embryos or selective reduction through the IVF process.’

When Trump was asked if he discussed specific cases with Barrett or knew her stance on Roe v. Wade, the president said he did not do so because it was ‘improper.’

Some claim Trump is rushing Barrett’s confirmation before Election Day because he wants her seated on the Supreme Court in case it needs to determine the outcome of the election in the case of questions over who won.

Others insist the rush is due to oral arguments starting in mid-November on the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said he did not talk about any of these issues with the judge.

‘As Judge Barrett said on the day she was nominated, ‘A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold,’ White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

The White House also pointed out Barrett’s decision in July to stay the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, a white supremacist convicted killer – it shows, they claim, Barrett’s willingness to contradict her support for all life from ‘fertilization to natural death’.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said confirmation hearings for Barrett will start October 12, and said the panel will move the nomination to the Senate floor by October 22.

This timeline sets up the Senate for a vote on the matter before the end of the month.