World News Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Signed Anti-Abortion Ad By Adam Liptak 16 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 36 Her statement appears to be the most direct evidence of her personal views, ones she has vowed to set aside on the bench. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments