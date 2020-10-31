amy-schumer-showcases-the-‘insane’-halloween-costumes-she’s-been-dressing-17-month-old-son-gene-in

Professional funny-woman Amy Schumer has a sense of humor when it comes to her 17-month-old son, Gene.

In honor of Halloween on Saturday, Schumer showed off a variety of her baby’s hilarious costumes on Instagram.

‘If you have a baby and you don’t dress them up in a bunch of insane ways I don’t understand what you’re even doing,’ she wrote as she shared his wide array of outfits.

Getting creative: Amy Schumer, 39, is getting creative when it comes to Halloween with her 17-month-old son, Gene. The funny-woman shared that it was imperative for her to dress up the baby in ‘insane ways’ as she shared a variety of Gene’s costumes

The 39-year-old comic posted Gene’s recent dinosaur costume as the growing toddler played with his toys.

Staring into the camera, Gene looked a spitting image of his mom as he posed in the green corduroy onesie.

She continued to share some more recent snaps of her tot putting on a theatrical display, posting a photo of them in matching orange-tinted sunglasses.

Play time: Amy shared in the fun as she posed in matching orange tinted sunglasses with beaded chains

Baby chef: Possibly inspired by her hit show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, she celebrated Gene turning 11-months-old over the spring as she dressed him up in a chef’s outfit

Continuing to reminisce on Gene’s younger years, Amy included some throwback snaps.

Over the spring, Amy dressed Gene in a ‘baby chef’ costume, which was seemingly inspired by Amy’s recent Food Network show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, which also starred her husband Chris Fischer.

In the photo, Gene is sitting on the floor by a protected outlet in a mini chef’s coat and hat while sucking on a pacifier and wearing gingham pants.

Adding a pinch more spice to the look, Schumer outfitted him in socks with the works ‘F******’ on them, as the content baby posed for the photo.

Mini-me: As Gene continues to grow, he looks every bit the spitting image of his comedian mother with his blonde hair and big blue eyes

Biggie: the Expecting Amy star has a flare for drama as she brings Gene along for the ride, making him the subject of many humorous costumes

Always a fan of having a little fun, she continued to include costume snaps from more random times.

In one photo Amy held Gene in a baby carrier as he sported a ‘Spin’ headband and a blue pinnie jersey.

In another, he had on a shirt that read ‘Biggie Smalls,’ with Schumer throwing on a pair of playful aviators.

Last Halloween, Amy sent people roaring when she shared the hilarious photos of Gene as an old man.

Throwback: Gene spent lost Halloween dressed up as a ‘little old man’

Grandpa Gene: The young tot posed next to a newspaper, looking every bit the part as parents Amy and Chris had fun with his costume

Clad in a cardigan, an old man wig and oversized glasses, Gene read the newspaper as he posed in the absurdly realistic snaps.

Earlier this month, Amy shared a video in which the toddler said ‘Dad’ for the first time. Taking the good and the bad in stride, she captioned the video, ‘The world is burning, but this was a nice moment.’

Very adept at balancing levity and serious matters, Amy ended her festive Halloween post with an important message about voting.

Just days away from the election she finished the statement, ‘Vote in person or drop off your ballot. It’s too late to mail in anywhere in the US.’

Vote: Amy has appeared in a variety of funny campaigns that urge people everywhere to vote

Now a mother to a young son, she has been very cognizant of the type of world she wants to bring her child up in.

Yesterday Amy took to Instagram to chat in a video with Chris Rock for Every Vote Counts, as the hilarious duo discussed what to bring to the polling places.

She joked about bringing a blockbuster ID as her form of identification and a Guacamole bar as a snack to combat hunger during long lines in the funny clip.

Earlier in the month the pair were also joined by celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Sarah Silverman, as they got ‘naked’ for a Voting PSA.

She has been a staunch advocate for Joe Biden and has also spent the past several months urging her 10.2M followers to vote with a series of funny campaigns.