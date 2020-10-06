ANALYSIS: Ondo 2020: Elites may support Akeredolu while the masses may reject him

Residents of Ondo State will on Saturday, October 10, visit their various polling units to elect who will oversee the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that 17 political parties will take part in the election, the race to the Alagbaka Government House is without a doubt between three major contenders.

The contenders are candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede; and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi.

The three are the major candidates with the requisite structure in place across the 18 local government areas of the state.

While the race would be a tight contest, political pundits have explained to PREMIUM TIMES why the elites in the state may go for Mr Akeredolu and why the governor may be rejected by the commoners.

Yes or No?

For elites in the state, Mr Akeredolu’s performance in his first term in office is good enough to return him to office following infrastructural projects carried out in various communities.

Some of the elites and political analysts who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said that many have benefited immensely from his infrastructure and industrialisation projects, such as roads, school buildings, industrial projects, among others across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Basically when it comes to infrastructure in Ondo State, Akeredolu popularly referred to as Aketi has tried. The governor also came up with a few ideas like the Ore Industrial Hub where Ondo now has the opportunity to be producing thread.”

“Aside from this, there are various roads that he completed in various senatorial districts of the state. So, for elites – he will have their pass mark,” Steven Ajayi – a lecturer and political analyst told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview.

Many white-collar workers in the state, such as bankers and top officials of ministry parastatals, also spoke with PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent in the state last week.

Bimbo Fashoyin, a resident, described Mr Akeredolu’s first term in office as “development” for the state.

“Arguably, Akeredolu will largely have the nod of the elites but not of the commoners. While he has tried in the aspect of infrastructure, such as roads linking many districts, he has only done little directly for the masses, which may really hurt him severely.”

“The only reason that will make commoners go for a candidate is when they understand that they can benefit directly from his governance. For instance, Ondo residents are seriously wailing as far as healthcare system is concerned.”

PREMIUM TIMES in an earlier analysis explained how opposition parties have continued to draw the attention of the people to the failure of Mr Akeredolu to allow residents enjoy free healthcare, which was one of the major achievements of his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko.

Speaking on how this may shape the election, Mr Fashoyin, a community leader in Akungba-Akoko, told our correspondent that the grassroots see Mr Akeredolu as an anti-people governor.