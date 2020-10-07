ANALYSIS: Ondo 2020: The strengths, weaknesses of three main contenders

Barring all odds, the people of Ondo State will file out on October 10 to elect a governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The Ondo election is an off cycle election, just like the recently held Edo election, which returned the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), back to the Dennis Osadebey House, as the Edo State Government House is called.

In the case of Ondo, it is either the electorate return the incumbent governor, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), or they elect a completely new person as their governor.

Although, according to the umpire in the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are 17 political parties that will participate in the election, there is no doubt that the election is a three-way race.

The three major contenders, according to key political watchers in the state are: Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC; Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP; and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), a party whose promoters have described as the ‘third force.’

Certainly, one of the aforementioned trio will emerge the governor of the state after the October 10 election.

The contenders:

Rotimi Akeredolu

He hails from Owo in Owo Local Government Area in the Ondo North senatorial district.

He is the second Owo man to be elected governor of Ondo State. The first was the late Michael Adekunle Ajasin, who was elected governor in 1979 on the platform of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Akeredolu was first elected governor of the state in 2016. He won the election, even as an opposition candidate, defeating the candidate of the then ruling party, Mr Jegede of the PDP.

The October 10 election will make it the third time Mr Akeredolu will be seeking election for the governorship seat.

He debuted his gubernatorial ambition in 2012 on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria. He only won in three of the 18 local council areas in the state, losing the election to the then incumbent governor, Olusegun Mimiko, who is the first person to have completed two terms of eight years as a democratically elected governor of the state.

Akeredolu’s strengths

Incumbency Factor

Since the country returned to civil rule in 1999, only few incumbent governors have lost re-election.

But as seen previously, especially with the recently held Edo and Kogi elections, where the incumbents won re-election, Mr Akeredolu stands a big chance to win another term, if incumbency is the only metric for evaluating a candidate’s chance in an election.

As posited by many political pundits, an incumbent governor stands a big chance of winning re-election in Nigeria because of the enormity of state resources at his beck and call, which he can easily deploy to his own electoral advantage.

Mr Akeredolu is most likely not going to be an exemption to this general rule.

It is also believed that he won’t be short of funds for ‘logistics’ before, during, and after the election. Winning an election in Nigeria is capital-intensive and many times, those with the financial war chest are the ones who win.

Logistics, in the context of elections in Nigeria, could mean compromising voters through material inducement, before and during the election, a practice that contravenes the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Almost all the major political parties in the country are guilty of this cardinal sin, most especially since 2015, when other means of rigging elections, such as arbitrarily stuffing ballot boxes with votes, bizarre allocation of votes to a particular candidate, and ballot snatching seem to have receded.

APC as a united party

Another major factor that may tilt the election in favour of Governor Akeredolu is that his party, the APC, appears to be united, going into the election.

Almost all members of the party are solidly behind him, drumming and canvassing support for his re-election across the length and breadth of the state.

Following the APC primaries that saw him emerge as the candidate of the party, some had predicted that other formidable aspirants would leave the party to find comfort elsewhere.

Fortunately for Mr Akeredolu, virtually all the aspirants stayed behind in the party. They include Olusola Oke, Ifedayo Oyedele, Isaacs Kekemeke, Segun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and a host of others.