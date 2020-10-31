anambra-2021:-pdp-stalwart-dumps-party,-pledges-bulk-votes-for-apga

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Frank Oraeki, has assured the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state of bulk votes in his ward ahead of the 2021 governorship election in the state.

Oraeki gave the assurance on Friday in Nri, Aniocha Local Government Area of the state during a reception ceremony by APGA leadership after dumping his former party.

He said he was not coerced into joining the party, explaining that his decision to defect was informed by the peculiarity of the party.

Oraeki, a former President General of Nri town, said, “I was not forced into joining APGA. I saw it not just as a party, but a movement. So, I voluntarily decided to join the moving train. I’ll bring my wealth of experience to ensure APGA wins.

“I’ll make sure the party doesn’t lose a single vote during any election in the entire ward in my town, be it at the presidency, governorship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate levels.”

While welcoming the new member into the party, former Chief Judge, Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi, applauded his courage in quitting his party, urging him to pull his resources together to ensure victory for APGA.

“We’re laying the foundation. From today, Nri ward 1 and 2 are now completely APGA with the coming in of Frank. The previous position against APGA in the two wards has collapsed,” he said.

Also speaking, a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Ejike Okechukwu, described Oraeki as a big fish, whose presence would attract huge votes to the party, urging him to bring his political experience to the party.