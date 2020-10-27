anambra-lifts-curfew,-reopens-schools

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- ANAMBRA State government Tuesday announced the lifting of curfew imposed on the state by Governor Willie Obiano in the wake of #endSARS protests by youths across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba said the lifting of the curfew followed a great improvement in the security situation in the state.

Adinuba’s statement read: “Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has decided to lift the curfew imposed in the state since last week.

“Consequently, all educational institutions closed last week in the wake of the havoc visited on the state by gangs of arsonists and looters are hereby directed to resume normal activities.

“In the same vein, all civil servants are directed to return to work immediately.

“Governor Obiano thanks Anambra people for their great cooperation which enabled normalcy to return to our state within a short period.

“The governor thanks in particular the youths throughout the state who answered the clarion call to defend their towns and villages.

“He also appreciates the cooperation of Presidents General of Town Unions and Traditional Rulers. Chief Obiano is proud of the role of the members of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and, of course, Anambra Vigilante Group in the quick restoration of law and order in our dear state. Anambra remains the safest and peaceful state in Nigeria.”

He said that much as the security situation had improved greatly, the state government had advised that all citizens and organisations should watch out for elements, especially those from outside the state, who, he said, might want to cause trouble in the state.

He urged the people to report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station, the President General or Traditional Ruler of the town, as well as to any senior government official.