Anambra youths lament ravaging gully erosion

Youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Diaspora Initiative, C branch on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to urgently address the rising effects of gully erosion in Anambra.

President of the group, Mr Augustine Udoba, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as he described the current situation in the state as deplorable.

Udoba said that erosion had taken its toll on the wellbeing of people living in the affected communities who faced hazards of the damage caused on daily basis.

“People are becoming helpless as the erosion continues to carry away their houses.

“Lands used for aesthetic, agricultural and industrial purposes, ancestral homes, crops, livestock and other infrastructure are lost to erosion at an alarming rate.

“Government should come to our aid by increasing the intervention efforts because the environmental hazard has remained active over the years, defying control measures put in place by communities and individuals.

“Some of the areas affected are Nzam, Igbokaenyi, Inoma, Anam, Ode, Owerri road to mention a few.’’

