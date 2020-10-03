Ancelotti’s Everton Beat Brighton To Maintain Perfect Start To Season

Everton’s Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Brighton Hove and Albion at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on October 3, 2020. Jan Kruger / POOL / AFP

James Rodriguez guided Everton to the top of the Premier League by scoring twice in a 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will now head into the Merseyside derby against Liverpool after the international break with maximum points from their first four games.

The Toffees also have the Premier League’s form striker in their armoury as Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring by heading home his ninth goal of the season to celebrate his first ever call-up to the England squad.

Jordan Pickford remains England’s number one at the other end, but the Everton goalkeeper’s howler let Brighton back into the game as he dropped Leandro Trossard’s weak effort right at the feet of Neal Maupay, who turned home an equaliser.

The home side quickly responded to retake the lead before half-time as James’s free-kick was headed home by Colombian international teammate Yerry Mina.

The former Real Madrid midfielder then took centre-stage after the break as he swept home Alex Iwobi’s low cross before tapping into an empty net on his weaker right foot 20 minutes from time.

Yves Bissouma pulled a late goal back but it was too little, too late for Graham Potter’s men.

Everton’s victory leaves Manchester City already nine points off the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s embarrassing 5-2 home defeat to Leicester against one of his mentors, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, later on Saturday.

AFP