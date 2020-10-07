Daily News

Anderlecht loan 'versatile' Mukairu to Antalyaspor

By Morakinyo Abodunrin

Following his successful transfer to  Belgian giants,  RSC Anderlecht , Nigerian exciting  youngster Paul Mukairu  has been sent on a season-long loan to Turkish club Antalyaspor with an option  to purchase.

Spotted from FC Heart Academy , the 20-year-old Mukairu will reportedly join the Neerpede training centre of Anderlecht  until administrative formalities related to his work permit have been settled.

Meanwhile, Mukairu has  been described as a versatile player with attacking flair yet  to fully developed.

“For a few months now, we have been following Paul Mukairu’s development thanks to our scouts,” noted Sporting Director of RSC Anderlecht Peter Verbeke. “Paul is a versatile 20-year-old striker with great athletic potential.

“He combines power and speed; he also shows nice things with the ball. He hasn’t developed his full potential yet, but he’s a player we can work with. ”

Mukairu, who is valued at 550 euros according to transfer market, is the 12th Nigerian player to be signed on by Anderlecht since late Super Eagles captain and Coach Stephen Keshi blazed the trail in 1987.

Other Nigerian stars  that  had featured for the Belgian side  at one time or the other included late Phillip Osondu, Chidi Nwanu, Celestine Babayaro, Mobi Okparaku, James Obiorah, Azubuike Oliseh, Ode Thompson, Olufemi Oladapo, Imoh Ezekiel and henry Onyekuru.

