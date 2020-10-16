Angola: Angola Rises 15 Points in Press Freedom Ranking

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, praised the fact that Angola has climbed 15 points in three years in the ranking of press freedom, as stated by the Reporters Without Borders organization.

João Lourenço, who was delivering the State of the Nation speech at the National Assembly, which marks the opening of the 2020/2021 Legislative Year, emphasized the country’s 106th position in the ranking of press freedom, compiled by Reporters Without Borders in the year 2019.

He highlighted the policy of technological modernization and reinforcement of infrastructures of companies and public institutes in the Media sector, aiming at guaranteeing a greater and better performance of professionals and increasing the quantity and quality of services provided to users.

The Angolan statesman pointed out as the biggest challenge the extension of radio and television signals to the entire national territory, as established in the National Development Plan 2018/2022.

He valued the pilot experience of the digital terrestrial television project in the provinces of Luanda and Malanje, for further expansion throughout the country, in a partnership with the Japanese Government.

According to João Lourenço, the National Policy on Mass Media is in preparation, which will imply the reform of public media models and services, in order to provide greater quality and efficiency in the communication process of the state’s agents, agencies and services.

The initiative aims to provide greater knowledge of governmental action and of the ethical, cultural and historical values of Angola.

He touched on need to adequate the legislative package, as an imperative for greater exercise of press freedom by journalists, with a view to greater impartiality and independence in the production of information and greater responsibility in the exercise of the profession.

The President also spoke of the promotion of self-regulation process, as a mechanism of guaranteeing exemption and independence in the exercise of journalism, through the creation of conditions for the installation of the Committee on Professional Badge and Ethics for the increase of the institutional capacity of the Regulatory Entity of the Angolan Social Communication (ERCA).

The Head of State said Angola rose 19 points and improved its score on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2019, released last January, moving from position 165 to 146.