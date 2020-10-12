Angola: Covid-19 – Angola Reports 73 New Infections, 50 Recoveries

Luanda — At least 73 new infections of covid-19, four deaths and 50 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in Angola, the Health authorities announced Friday evening in Luanda.

Delivering the usual covid-19 update, the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said one case was detected in Benguela province, one in Huambo and 71 in the capital, Luanda.

The new patients involve ages from four months to 55 years, including 37 males and 36 females.

The dead are Luanda residents, including three males and one female, whereas the recoveries include 43 based in the capital and seven in central Bié province.

With these data, Angola’s covid-19 figures show 6,031 positive cases, 212 deaths, 2,685 recoveries and 3,134 active patients.