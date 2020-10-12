Angola: Governor of Cabinda Pleased With Piim Works Implementation

Cabinda — The governor of Cabinda, Marcos Nhunga, was satisfied with the progress of the rehabilitation and expansion works of the municipal hospital and 12-classroom schools, in the municipality of Belize, as well as the District Court (Buco-Zau), inserted in the Integrated Program of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

In a statement to the press, at the end of a fact-finding visit to the said infrastructures, the governor said that the works are proceeding at a good pace, taking into account the delivery times.

On the occasion, Marcos Nhunga asked the construction and inspection companies to fulfil the contracts and delivery periods of the works, without discouraging the quality of the works, an element which he considered fundamental for the durability of the buildings.

“The PIIM works are progressing and are very well. We are now redefining the construction project, in Buco-Zau, of 120 flats, as well as the rehabilitation and asphalting of the three kilometres of the main roads in the municipality’s headquarters and fighting the ravines in the municipality of Necuto”, he said.

Cabinda province has benefited from over four billion kwanzas from the PIIM, which are being applied in the 65 social projects that have been approved, with a focus on construction, rehabilitation and expansion of infrastructures in the education and health sectors, road network, basic sanitation and public lighting.