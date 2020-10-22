Breaking NewsCrime

Angry Mob Set Suspected Armed Robbers Ablaze (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

By
Two suspected armed robbers have been reportedly set ablaze in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

It was gathered that the robbers were lynched at Parliamentary by Ikot Efa junction, on Tuesday, October, 20 at about 2 pm.

According to an eyewitness, the suspected robbers who operated with a motorcycle were chased, caught and set ablaze by an angry mob after they went to rob around Parliamentary Extension axis.

Sharing the photos of the burnt bodies, Facebook user, Diana Mary Nsam called on relevant authorities to evacuate them, while condemning jungle justice.

Two suspected robbers allegedly set ablaze by angry mob in Calabar

 

