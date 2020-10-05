Angry Youths Take Laws Into Their Hands, Nearly Mob Police Inspector For Shooting Teenager Dead In Abuja

There was pandemonium over the weekend at Dutse-Apo, a slum community in Apo District in Abuja, after a trigger-happy police inspector shot a teenager to death.

Residents told newsmen that the officer, Inspector Johnson Samanja, who is also a resident of the community, allegedly shot the 19-year-old man in the chest in front of a drinking joint in the area.

According to reports gathered, the police officer allegedly shot into the air at first and was cautioned by other residents, however, he did not heed the advice and when he shot the second time, the bullet allegedly hit the deceased in the chest.

Ishaya Babowa, the chief of the community, revealed that before the incident, the police inspector was heard earlier in the day boasting that he would kill one or two persons.

The deceased, identified as Samuel Jonathan, a barber, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Babowa added that some youths who were irked by the killing went to the drinking joint, where business was going on as usual, and destroyed the facility, accusing the operators of lack of concern over what happened to their friend.

The youths then protested by blocking some roads before a team of policemen from Apo Division dispersed them.

It was also gathered that the inspector was rescued from the mob and taken to the Apo police division by his colleagues.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was arrested and would be charged accordingly.

She explained that the family of the deceased had since been contacted.

ASP Yusuf said;

“The Police Inspector identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public.”

