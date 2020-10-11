ANITA OKURIBIDO: Why we are working on special fund for women

Anita Nana Okuribido is the CEO of SIMANS Engineering and the current National Coordinator of the Association of Nigerian Women’s Business Network (ANWBN), a coalition of about 50 Women’s organizations across the country with membership strength of about 4 million women.

In this interview with Yetunde Oladeinde , she talked about the First Nigerian Women’s Business Summit, mitigating the threats of COVID-19, launching the Women’s Business Agenda, the Women’s Economic Empowerment Fund for Female entrepreneurs and a resource and Industrial park amongst other initiatives.

YOU just had a Summit for women entrepreneurs across the country, what is the message for Nigerian women?

The expectations of the women would actually commence from so many of our initiatives that ANWBN would be launching. First and foremost, is the Women’s National Business Agenda that is being reviewed to go with the trending of the new normal since our businesses got hit by the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s a rude shock to women in particular. Like I’ve always said, this coronavirus pandemic has the face of a woman.

So, the expectations for women at the summit, is for them to learn so much from all the wonderful speakers that we brought from government, from the private sector, global institutions, global organization, academic institutions and security institutions. And the fact that we are now working with the five pillars, the priority issues of the Women’s National Business Agenda. Each of the priority, starting from the insecurity insurgency which COVID-19 has now taken big chunk of, was discussed in detail. The second one is the infrastructure and road network, lack of electricity and the fourth one is the inclusion of women in governance, the fifth and not the least is lack of access to finance.

For finance, ANWBN is already planning to have a Women’s Empowerment Fund.

So, I am sure that the speakers would show us the roadmap of how we can have our own empowerment fund. The same with governance, women inclusions and a lot of policy framework would need to be reviewed and by the time we get talking, the expectation would be so high that ANWBN would be promised the 35 percent affirmative action on women at all levels of governance.

Even if we have to go into energy efficiency programs and initiatives in renewable energy, having one rural community, one solar hub, one Nigerian child, one solar lamp for education. So, we must have some specific initiatives confirmed through the supply of electricity forming community based organisations so that we can have the supply of electricity for occupational clusters in the communities.

Also, we are having stakeholders in the renewable energy sector to also show us the entrepreneur aspects of how we can achieve having electricity supply and also make some money with the supply of electricity. So, it cannot be in the hand of the government alone. Individuals can now come in and be operators and be part of the Green economy. I am also a consultant, a specialist in the Green economy itself, a big player in it and by the grace of God, I will definitely lend my own voice to my beliefs and give the roadmap that I think women should tie and be energy independent, energy sufficient and energy efficient. Coming back to the road network and transportation. We have all seen the decadence in this type of infrastructure. Most women for their road safety would have preferred to have more of their produce being transported by railway corridors, by the sea and others. So, you just get to the port or railway with well packaged produce, with your waybill and send your produce to another station within the country or even outside the country. When we have such infrastructure, it would be seamless and have the ease of doing business seamlessly. What we have now because of infrastructure, you have to follow your goods to be sure that your goods get to the next station. We don’t need all that; you can spend your time doing some other things giving your other services productively.

Now with the lack of infrastructure productivity is very low. We would be able to open up and strategies on how we can fill that gap of decadence in infrastructure, so that our women can now have a seamless road transportation, sea, air, and other forms of transportation that we need to apply to get our roads from one place to the other.

Let’s talk about the other projects that have been carried out?

I’m very happy, enthused to state that ANWBN happens to be the very first organization to stage and organize a webinar in Nigeria, Africa, or probably all over the world during the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown. We were not deterred at all. Normally, before the COVID-19 set in, the National executives, regional and zonal and state excos met physically periodically, to move the organization forward. But with COVID-19 we were very proactive putting on our thinking cap quickly and with the help of our consultant for the Women National Business Agenda (WNBA) the researcher, Mrs. Bimbo Osuchukwu we had the first webinar and it was well attended.

There we discussed the validation of WNBA and it was the right time for us to discuss COVID-19, to look ahead of it and suggest ways to mitigate the threats when the new normal comes in and how we would be able to tackle it. And the communiqué which now happens to be the first project for ANWBN, the new normal is the digital skill acquisition for women. We discovered that, that is the way forward for the new normal post COVID-19 and we have been able to follow this. We have had series of webinars thereafter. We were also able to have a lot of conferences, workshops on Innovation having world renowned Innovation guru, Morris Langdon from the US and business consultant, Angela Faloye also from the US. We then had a huge conference with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), our international partner, the International director, Barbara Langley attended. From the government, we had the presidency represented by the Senior Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefuliere.

We have hand series of conferences. We have also had collaboration with banks like Union bank, Alpher, the gender desk. Here, we have been able to have some projects coming up for our women Agropreneurs. We are discussing how to have a pilot in Ogun State, where we would have incubators for our women in agriculture starting from cultivation to harvesting to packaging, branding, certification and for them to be export ready. It’s a project that we are working on right now. We also have alats with WEMA banks, women’s desk and we had a webinar on how to manage funds for our women, we are still on it. That is not all. We had another webinar with UPS, international SheTrades for women exporters and other series of webinar that are not directly organized but because of the spread of our women in the 774 local government, a lot of organisations have partnered and collaborated with us.

Let talk about the organisations under the coalition, you started with 18 now you are 50, what is the magic?

There is no magic, it is just proper planning and we discovered that many women business and professional organisation are springing up in Nigeria and it is good to harmonise this organisations. So, it is the purpose of harmonization and for us to be able to articulate them very well, so that we can now have a common voice when we are doing our advocacy, policy, briefs that actually informed the increase. We then planned to have a membership sensitization forum in July 2019 which was very successful. We had it at Radisson Blu, Ikeja and we wanted only about 60 participants but the hall was full and we were about a hundred. We discovered that women organisations were now yearning to belong to an umbrella organisation that would make them have a common voice to achieve a lot of their visions and mission and that has been really successful.

I think what made it to be sustainable at that magic figure was when we had the initiative to go to Addis Ababa to attend the international SheTrades convention. That really got the women together and when we got to Addis Ababa, CIPE our institutional partners were so magnanimous to come all the way from Washington DC, they had a wonderful meeting with us and it gave us a sense of belonging. They now took ownership of ANWBN and about 12 organisations out of about 50 that came for the membership sensitization were in Addis Ababa. That was very impressive. From there a lot of things started happening particularly at Addis Ababa. We had the communiqué and the march on order to commence the first women’s international resource and industrial park for women which CIPE through the spokesperson, Barbara Langley gave their nod to and we didn’t just rest with letting the communiqué sit in Addis Ababa, as soon as we got to Nigeria we commenced work on it and by the special Grace of God we now have a parcel of land in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state courtesy of the wife of the deputy Governor and of course, she has the support of her Excellency, the first Lady of Oyo State. It’s actually because of the increase that propelled the Oyo State government to really want to be part of this project.

Let’s talk about the ongoing review of the Nigeria 1999 constitution, what is ANWBN’s position on this?

For me, this invitation to be part of the review of the National constitution is an icing on the cake because we have been working and preparing on the review of our Women National Business Agenda with the five priority issues. It makes it now so seamless for us because we would now present our women’s agenda and tweek it into the different clusters that we are going to work on with the constitution. The women really thrashed it out at a very strategic meeting we had a few days ago.

I am so excited because we have been working on the WNBA for the past one year; we never knew this would come. We just love that we would be called to the conclave to defend our proposal when the time comes.

The proudly made in Nigeria goods is one of the first priority issues at the onset, how do you see ANWBN’s impact here?

Honestly, I feel very enthused about this because during the first publication of first Women National Business Agenda, I was the Deputy National Coordinator, my predecessor, Barrister Nkiru Okpala took us all to Abuja to present the document to Dr Bukola Saraki and he promised that the senate passes it into a bill and from a bill to a law and by the special grace of God, being a man of his word, he did just that. Within three months, the bill was passed and it was sent to the presidency and was now passed into law and the ministry of information started the campaign for patronage of Made in Nigeria goods and it has really been a huge success. At least, something I am very sure of is that nobody wants to eat imported rice anymore. It started from ANWBN and I am also sure that some other produce and services tagged Made in Nigeria now because of our move on it. So, I am very happy.

The second one then was the harmonization of taxation. Women should not be made to pay taxes on their labour. They should have some palliative that would be enticing and would make women come into business and be encouraged.