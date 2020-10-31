annie-okonkwo-denies-joining-anambra-guber-race

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Senator Annie Okonkwo has denied joining Anambra State governorship race. It was reported that the Senator who represented Anambra Central in the Senate would participate in the Anambra governorship race.

But Okonkwo in a statement expressed dissatisfaction over the misleading reports.

He said:“My attention has been drawn to some reports in the media that I have joined the Anambra governorship race. I want to state that I do not know the reports that I have joined the upcoming Anambra governorship race.

“This is to let the public know that I am not running for any political position in 2021. If it will happen, it will be directly communicated to Anambra people.

I urge the people of Anambra to disregard such misleading reports. I want to use this opportunity to urge those behind the misleading publications to desist from the act.”

Vanguard