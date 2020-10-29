announcement-of-vc-suspended- 

Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

THE University of Ibadan (UI) has suspended the announcement of its next vice chancellor.

This followed a protest on Wednesday by some workers.

The Chairman of the University Council, Dr. Joshua Waklek, made this known yesterday.

Addressing non-academic workers who besieged the council chambers, Waklek promised to meet with the protesting workers tomorrow to look into their demands.

Members of the non-teaching workers led by the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Wale Akinremi and his Non-Teaching Staff Union (NASU) counterpart, Mr. Malachy Etim, have vowed not to suspend their protest until there is a formal letter annulling the process of appointing the next vice chancellor.