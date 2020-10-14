Anonymous claims hacking of Nigerian Government’s websites in support of #EndSARS

Hackers collective Anonymous Wednesday night said it has hacked “multiple” Nigerian Government websites as protests against police brutality in the West African country continue.

“Anonymous hacks multiple government websites in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police,” the group tweeted late on Wednesday.

The group created a dedicated Twitter for its Nigerian operations on October 12, telling the government to “expect us”. The handle is temporarily restricted by Twitter.

Although, Anonymous did not say which websites were hacked, the Nigerian police’s website was down as at 12:21 am on Thursday.

